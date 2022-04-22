AdventHealth announced that Alan Guyton will serve in a regional role as chief financial officer of the AdventHealth Southeast Region, which includes AdventHealth Redmond, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray, as well as AdventHealth Manchester in Kentucky and AdventHealth Hendersonville in North Carolina.
Guyton has been a part of the AdventHealth team for over 17 years and previously served as chief financial officer of AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray while also serving as chief financial officer of the AdventHealth Southeast Region.
“I’m proud to continue working with the AdventHealth Southeast Region as I transition to a fully regional role,” said Guyton. “As we continue to grow in Northwest Georgia and the region as a whole, I look forward to serving our communities together.”
“As the largest health care network in Northwest Georgia, it is important that we have a strong leadership team to help position us for continued growth and expansion of our services across Northwest Georgia and the Southeast Region,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the Southeast Region. “I am excited about Alan’s new focus and what comes next for our region.”
Guyton and his wife, Jackie, have two daughters, Morgan and Alli. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing golf and spending time outdoors.