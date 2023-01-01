Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property

A community building is centrally located on the 100-plus acres of the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property.

 File
Warnock mug .jpg

Sen. Raphael Warnock
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia

Sen. Jon Ossoff
Jimmy Byars

Jimmy Byars
Massive Hillman Group facility in Shannon opened

Hillman Group President and CEO Doug Cahill, Divisional Vice President Bob Davis, Vice President of Supply Chain Operations Frank Stephens and Divisional President of Hillman US Jon Michael Adinolfi are joined for the ribbon-cutting by Rome Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith, Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby and Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick.
VT Industries expansion

VT Industries officially opened its new 40,000-square-foot facility on Redmond Circle on July 19, 2022. The expansion, touted as the largest single facility expansion in the company’s history, came from several partnerships including France-based Alsapan as well as local governments and the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority. In this photo, Alsapan President Cécile Cantrelle and VTI President Doug Clausen (center left and right) wield the ceremonial Rome Floyd Chamber scissors.
TYM-factory-grounds--Georgia-USA

This aerial view shows the Branson Tractors/TYM factory grounds in Rome, Georgia. The company announced a $20 million investment in production facilities in May at the Rome facility which will include a new 142,500-square-foot facility off Cedartown Highway in Floyd County.
Mason Hogan of Ball Corp.

Mason Hogan
Synthica Energy announces move to Rome's Northwest Regional Industrial Park

Members of the Gordon-Floyd Joint Development Authority sign off on a measure bringing in Synthica Energy to the Northwest Regional Industrial Park during a Nov. 16, 2022, meeting at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
