A congressional appropriation at the end of 2022 that provides $5.1 million for the redevelopment of the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property is expected to move that project forward significantly.
“These funds will be a significant tool used to transform the property into a positive economic growth generator. We are sincerely grateful for Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff’s support,” said Jimmy Byars, chair of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
The authority participated in a rigorous application process through both senators’ offices to secure consideration for funding.
“I appreciate Sens. Warnock and Ossoff’s effort in getting this money for our community. This is the first time in eight years that Rome and Floyd County has received Congressionally Directed Spending and I appreciate their continual dialogue with us to secure these funds,” said Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson.
The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority applied for Congressionally Directed Spending from the offices of Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in March 2022.
This $5.1 million accompanies a $500,000 grant awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for assessment purposes. These funds will be used for the remediation of the site and for future demolition and development.
Since the authority purchased the property from the state earlier this year, it has been used by law enforcement agencies for multiple trainings, and several filming entities have also shown interest.
The former hospital site includes 132.5 acres of land and contains 66 buildings.
SK electric vehicle plant spurs ‘enterprise’
The announcement that a Bartow County site has been selected for a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility has eyes open for opportunities to attract suppliers for that plant to Rome and Floyd County.
The SK On facility in Bartow County will provide electric batteries for Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S.
The investment is estimated at $4 billion to $5 billion.
The site, located in the Bartow Centre on U.S. 411, is only 8 miles from the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority’s Enterprise Corner.
“We’re excited for Cartersville and hopefully some things will trickle down,” said Byars. “411 looks like it may become the economic engine it was designed to be years ago.”
With supplies coming in to provide parts for the plant, there is speculation as to how that could benefit nearby Floyd County.
Enterprise Corner — purchased by the authority — contains around 200 acres off Bass Ferry Road. Access to the property, purchased in 2021, fronts U.S. 411.
Hillman facility, spec buildings cluster in Shannon
The Hillman Group’s largest distribution facility in the U.S., located in Shannon, was completed in late 2022 and is open for business.
The massive 450,000 square foot facility will consolidate the company’s operations in Northwest Georgia and serve as a distribution center for its Protective Solutions division, comprised of flagship brands like Firm Grip and AWP work gear.
The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority approved in May a $34 million bond for the construction. At the same time, it approved a $3 million bond for The Hillman Group to equip the facility.
The company, which purchased Big Time Products, will combine several of its Floyd County operations in the building. Founded in 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a global supplier of a variety of hardware product lines.
The project will net it a 10-year tax abatement package, with a 100% abatement in the first year that decreases by 10% each succeeding year.
In lieu of property taxes, the company will make a payment of $36,750 per year to the development authority.
In its initial announcement, The Hillman Group said the project would enable the company to retain 144 existing jobs and add 50 new ones.
It’s not the only new structure on the property. Plymouth REIT is constructing an 180,000-square-foot speculative building near its 236,600-square-foot spec building on the site.
VT Industries expands
A firm that makes a variety of architectural wood doors, laminate countertops, butcher block countertops and similar products completed a 40,000-square-foot expansion to its facility in West Rome in 2022.
Holstein, Iowa-based VT Industries began their operations in Rome in 1990. The facility is at 1351 Redmond Circle.
The current expansion is in partnership with New Line Tops LLC. The extra space will be largely devoted to laminate countertop lines for both residential and commercial use.
Branson Tractors bringing 100+ jobs
A $20 million investment in production facilities in Georgia by the parent company of TYM-USA and Branson Tractors will include a new 142,500-square-foot facility off Cedartown Highway in Floyd County.
Dave Auten, the national sales manager for TYM-USA, said in May that the facility will include new consolidated corporate offices for TYM-USA and Branson as well as a parts storage and a training center.
The company has completed negotiations with the state and expects to begin the factory design work in May. The goal is to complete the $15 million to $20 million facility by June 2023, Auten said, which will include an estimated 150 jobs.
The facility will include an expansion of the current parts center and addition of a TYM Technology Institute for service education.
The build will establish assembly lines for local tractor production by expanding its current semi knock down assembly lines into complete knock down facilities.
The plan is to increase its annual tractor production capacity from 30,000 to 50,000 units in its four North American plants. In addition the South Korean manufacturer plans to increase parts and supply to more than 300 dealerships in North America.
Ball Corp. adds distribution center
Construction of Ball Corporation’s 750,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the former Floyd County Industrial Park land began in earnest in 2022.
The original announcement made in April 2021 cited a $51.8 million price tag to build the facility near the intersection of Ga. 53 and 140. The new construction is approximately 5 miles from the company’s beverage container and aluminum cup manufacturing plants.
The sale of the industrial park land to Ball Corp. paid off Floyd County’s debt on the site and eliminated interest payments on the bonds used to purchase the site. Floyd County has paid approximately $2 million in interest since the purchase of the property, which also includes the Lowe’s Distribution Center tract.
Synthica Energy moves to Floyd County
An Ohio-based company that converts organic industrial byproducts into natural gas announced in November that it will be opening its newest facility in the Northwest Regional Industrial Park in Shannon.
The Synthica Energy facility in Floyd County will apply an anaerobic digestion process to organic industrial byproducts to produce renewable natural gas that will be utilized by industrial gas customers. Regional manufacturers will provide the industrial byproducts that would otherwise go into landfills.
The natural gas created is injected into the existing natural gas pipeline system and distributed throughout the network. Synthica’s stated mission is to reduce landfill organics, increase recycling, and create an accessible solution to dispose of food and organic waste, while benefiting both producers and their communities.
The company has other facilities in development across the United States. The Kentucky plant, Synthica Lebanon Junction, uses organic waste from bourbon distilleries and other businesses in the food and beverage industry. Synthica Floyd will invest $38,250,000 and create 15 jobs with an average wage of $43 an hour.
The Northwest Regional Industrial Park is a jointly owned park between Gordon County and Floyd County and is bordered by West Hermitage Road and Calhoun Highway near the Ball Container facilities.
Other industry land acquisitions
Bordeau Metals is moving ahead with plans to use 18 acres to help “reduce” some of the metal that will be coming from the decommissioning of Plant Hammond.
Bordeau’s site is near Kerry/Pirelli and will be used to break down large chunks of metal from the power plant. A temporary operation, Bordeau is expected to leave the site “pad ready” for additional development.
Other moves included packing material manufacturer Sunrise Manufacturing and Kellogg.
Both companies are located in Southern Floyd County and purchased land to expand their operations.