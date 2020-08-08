To keep up with a growing population and freight usage, Georgia is going to need to invest an additional $2.7 billion a year in transportation infrastructure.
Seth Millican, executive director of the Georgia Transportation Alliance, told members of the Rome Floyd Chamber that investments in transportation are generally appreciated because they are visible, tangible investments and people can see how it impacts their lives.
The General Assembly reauthorized the Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics this year to define the state’s needs, the cost of those needs and how the state will pay for the infrastructure improvements.
As part of the re-authorization, the commission has been charged with focusing on the development of specific solutions.
Much of the discussion in recent years has been focused on how to take freight traffic around, not through Atlanta. Millican said the state is looking to add another three or four inland ports in the future to enhance the flow of freight containers by rail and not truck.
Projections show that container freight — some 4.5 million containers per year — coming through the ports at Savannah and Brunswick will double by 2028.
“In Georgia we have a higher tonnage of freight moving by truck than the national average,” Millican said. “Eighty-four percent of those containers are going to go on a truck. We’re going to be adding a lot of tractor trailers to our road and bridge network over the next eight or nine years.”
“A big opportunity for counties on the west side of the state is how do we get containers from Savannah to all these other places in the United States without them going inside Atlanta,” Millican said.
There have been talks about an import-export highway concept from Savannah to Macon and then up the west side of the state. The concept is intended to the entire market in the midwestern U.S.
Population growth has followed transportation growth, he said. The Georgia 400 corridor heading northeast out of Atlanta is one of those rapid growth sections of the state. He said a continuing highway infrastructure need is some kind of east-west connectivity north of Atlanta between I-85 and I-75.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a chilling impact on some of that movement over the last five months. Tom Cunningham with the Metro Atlanta Chamber pointed out in a program for the Rome and Seven Hills Rotary clubs Thursday, the long-term outlook for the growth of the economy is still bullish.
Despite that, the impact is being felt.
“Truck volumes are down in Georgia overall about 10-15%,” Millican said.
Closer to Rome, Millican told the chamber group Friday that 13% of the bridges in Floyd County are considered to be deficient. Across the Northwest Georgia region, deficient bridges handle a daily volume in excess of 137,000 vehicle trips a day.
Regionally, Millican said 29% of county-maintained roads in Northwest Georgia are in poor condition and current budgets will only allow for about 10% of those needed repairs to happen before the year is over.