Dwight Stout has returned to Greater Community Bank as senior vice president, lending officer. Dwight served as a valuable member of the team from the bank’s beginning in 1996 to 2010 serving as president from 2005 - 2010. Most recently, Stout served as the executive vice president of Mount Vernon Bank in Vidalia. Prior to that time, he has held extensive positions at other financial institutions.
“Dwight brings more than three decades of lending experience to our team,” said David J. Lance, president and CEO. “His expertise in community banking and his relationships in the Rome market will be an asset to the bank. Dwight’s desire to come back “home” to live and work in this community is not only a homerun for his family but for us as well. As the bank continues to grow and prosper, Dwight will play a significant role as he has a complete understanding of what it means to be a community banker.”
“I am thrilled to be back in Rome, working with former colleagues and reconnecting with past customers and renewing old relationships,” said Stout. “Greater Community Bank represents the very best of community banking, providing great local customer service and a commitment to giving back to the community. I invite my former customers and anyone looking for a new banking relationship to come see me and the talented team at Greater Community Bank.”
He and his wife, Susan Tarpley Stout, reside in Rome and have two grown daughters, Katie Storey-Pitts and Sidney Klein.