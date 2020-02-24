For the third year in a row, Greater Community Bank reported record earnings, with 2019 year-end earnings of $2,767,000. This is the second year the bank has broken records, a press release stated. They surpassed 2018 by 18% and was the best year ever in the bank’s 24 years of operation.
Greater Community Bank shared its success in many ways; returning over $980 thousand in capital to shareholders; investing in products, services, and technology to better help customers; and contributing generously to the communities served.
“Greater Community Bank’s growth continues as a result of our Bank’s focus on developing new and existing relationships," said President and CEO David J. Lance in a press release. "I am proud of our team who produced record earnings for the third year in a row by driving responsible growth. Working for our customers, we delivered solid loan and deposit growth, while managing risk well. I would like to personally thank our staff for their dedication and hard work in 2019, and I am very excited to continue to carry our momentum into this newest decade."