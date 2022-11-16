What team gets together at 8 a.m. on a Wednesday morning to celebrate? The squad at GCB certainly does. Bank employees are celebrating two years of being named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker Magazine.
The Bank, which was the only institution recognized in the state of Georgia and the smallest bank in the country, was ranked 20th out of 90 banking organizations across the country.
“Our GCB family is thrilled to earn this prestigious honor,” said Greater Community Bank President and CEO David J. Lance. “Everyone on the team plays a significant role in the positive culture where every employee feels valued. Receiving this accolade for the second year, and being the only bank recognized in our state, confirms GCB’s ongoing efforts to support our employees.”
The selections for the honor are based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. The survey and awards program are designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive. The full 2022 Best Banks to Work For list will be featured at www.americanbanker.com.
“The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. “Especially during this time when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”
Determining the ‘Best Banks to Work For’ involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of confidential employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.
“This honor proves the commitment each team member has in making the GCB environment the very best that it can be. With our people being the largest shareholders of the Bank, this validates that our employees feel truly valued by the culture created within their workplace,” stated Chief Operating Officer Donna McEntyre. “The ownership attitude creates a group of dedicated staff committed to serving our customers and communities with our very best.”