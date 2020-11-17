The Georgia Economic Developers Association recognized the Development Authority of Gordon County for an “outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia” at its annual awards luncheon on Monday.
Gordon County was recognized because of the Creative Flooring Solutions project, which was announced on June 24.
The manufacturer of laminate, wood, and luxury vinyl tile will create 300 jobs and invest more than $70 million in a new facility in Calhoun. CFS will occupy a 252,000 square foot facility on approximately 23 acres in a new 200-acre county-owned and developed industrial park.
GEDA said the community and project were recognized because the Development Authority found ways to enhance the incentive package along with the state. Also, the City of Calhoun committed to, and immediately began, construction of a water and sewer line extension at the Gordon Industrial Park.
Bert Brantley of Gov. Brian Kemp's office presented the award to DAGC President and CEO Kathy Johnson, company representatives, the Gordon County Commission and City of Calhoun officials.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan also addressed event attendees and congratulated all the winners, which included small-community and large-community dealmakers. Nearly 100 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony in-person and another 30 attended virtually.