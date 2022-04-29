At the end of next week, my time as membership director for the Rome Floyd Chamber will come to an end. I have accepted a position with the German American Chamber of Commerce for the Southern territory of the United States. While I am excited about the opportunities ahead, it is with sadness that I say goodbye.
My time here at the chamber has been marked by challenges and triumphs that have launched my professional career. In a short amount of time, Rome’s business community became a fundamental part of my life as I have expanded my skill set while creating long-lasting friendships and associations.
Every day I came into work excited to make a difference in my local community. I have been honored to serve as an advocate and resource to our local businesses. I thank everyone for the trust you put in me, and the backing of our efforts to promote prosperity in Rome and Floyd County.
Special thanks to former chamber president Jeanne Krueger, who believed in my ideas and brought me on board; our phenomenal chamber ambassadors; the board of directors; and the dedicated chamber team. I have been fortunate to work with you all, such talented and inspirational colleagues. I thank you all for your support, guidance, and assistance. Thank you for filling my time as membership director with much laughter, learning, friendship, and success.
I have faith that the chamber will continue to grow and be a strong voice for business throughout Northwest Georgia.
Although I will not serve our local business community through my employment here at the chamber, I will continue to serve you as a committed member of the community and an advocate for local business.
I will forever cherish my time spent here as part of the Rome Floyd Chamber. Good friends never say goodbye, they simply say, “See you soon.” I hope to keep in touch with you all. Thank you, as it has been an enormous privilege and a pleasure.