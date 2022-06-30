GNTC student places fifth in national business competition

A Georgia Northwestern Technical College student from Rome placed fifth in the nation for her Small Business Management Plan at the Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference in Chicago.
Aixa Rodriguez was among three GNTC students whose placement in the PBL state competition qualified them to compete in national event.
“Aixa did an outstanding job," said GNTC President Heidi Popham. “PBL is dedicated to inspiring and developing the next generation of leaders. Over the last few days, Aixa demonstrated her knowledge in several categories and was recognized as one of the best in the nation."
Rodriguez competed in three categories after she placed in them during the state competition. She earned first place in Georgia for Small Business Management Plan and Management Concepts and second place in Entrepreneurship Concepts.
“Aixa was excited about PBL from the first time I spoke with her,” said Mark Upton, GNTC’s Marketing Management program director and PBL coordinator. “She stayed dedicated, worked hard and has continued to be a great student.”
Rodriguez, who lives in Rome and attends classes on the Floyd County Campus, expects to complete her associate degree in Marketing Management in spring 2023. She then plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree at Georgia State University in either Marketing or Management with a Business Analysis Concentration, she said.
She is currently an intern at the Greater Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau.