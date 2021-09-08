River City Bank is proud to announce the promotions of Rebecca Gilliam and Sandra Mayo.
Gilliam has been promoted to vice president, director of marketing, and Mayo to vice president, director of information technology.
Gilliam joined River City Bank in 2019 and has over 20 years of experience in marketing, graphic design, digital services and technology with 14 of those in the banking industry.
“Rebecca has been a tremendous asset to our company since joining the team in 2019. She is an instrumental member of our strategic team and in her new role will be leading marketing initiatives for the Bank,” stated Jamie Tallent, River City Bank president and CEO. In her spare time, Gilliam enjoys spending time with her Malt-Tzu dogs, cruising mountain roads in her Miata, and traveling internationally.
Mayo has been with River City Bank for 14 years as IT manager, overseeing the bank’s IT department, and assisting operationally with all online banking and digital projects.
“Sandra’s expertise has been invaluable to our company, and her commitment to River City has proven to be a benefit for us all,” Tallent said.
Mayo holds Associates degrees in Cisco and Microsoft Networking from Georgia Northwestern Technical College and earned her certification from New Horizons Technical School for Server Administration. She also holds numerous other certifications related to information technology. Mayo enjoys spending time camping with her family and pets.