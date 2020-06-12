The creation of more than 5,000 new jobs through ten big economic development projects has earned Georgia a Silver Shovel Award from the Area Development Magazine for the 11th year in a row.
The Silver Shovel signifies a second place in the rankings from the magazine. A gold shovel would have resulted in a first place designation.
The ten projects, including a major expansion of the Ball Container plant in Floyd County have resulted in private investment of almost $1.4 billion.
Missy Kendrick, the president of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority, said each year the Georgia Department of Economic Development submits impactful projects across the state along with the capital investment and jobs created data.
This year, the state included the Ball projects in Rome as part of their submission.
Ball's inclusion on the list actually reflects two big projects at the plant off Georgia 53 North. The larger project includes a major addition to the plant for the manufacturing of new aluminum recyclable beverage cups. The other project involves the addition of a new line inside the main plant for the creation of new 7.5 ounce beverage cans.
Together the two projects will result in private investment in excess of $283 million and the addition of more than 180 jobs.
"We continue to appreciate and laud the presence and commitment of Ball Corporation in and to Rome and Floyd County," Kendrick said. "Thank you, again, for your confidence in us as a place to do business and succeed. We stand ready to help you continue to grow here."
Being featured in the magazine helps keep Georgia and Rome in the forefront when companies start their search for a new location of considers plans for the expansion of existing facilities, she said.
The state will be featured in the second quarter edition of Area Development which is sent to a targeted audience of corporate executive and site selection consultants.