Both local medical centers made the list of Georgia Trend's 2020 Top Hospitals in the state. The rankings appear in the magazine's December edition.
Floyd Medical Center is No. 12 on the list of the 20 best large hospitals, which have 250 or more patient beds. Other Northwest Georgia hospitals in that category are Wellstar Paulding Hospital, at No. 7, and Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, at No. 16.
Redmond Regional Medical Center is No. 7 on the list of medium sized hospitals, with 100 to 249 beds. Cartersville Medical Center came in at No. 2 and Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton is No. 20.
Adventhealth Gordon, in Calhoun, placed second for small hospitals with fewer than 100 beds.
The rankings are based on data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Hospital Value Based Purchasing program. Information including clinical process, patient experience, outcome and efficiency was used to rank hospitals of similar size and mission.