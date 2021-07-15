Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 4% last month, the lowest since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of last year and 8.5% below the April 2020 pandemic peak of 12.5%.
“We have gained back 76% of the jobs lost in the pandemic,” state Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said Thursday. “Several job sectors are already breaking all-time highs as we continue to see Georgia’s economy recover.”
Topping the record-setting job sectors in Georgia is trade, transportation and utilities with a workforce of 952,000. Professional and business services account for 731,700 jobs across the state.
First-time unemployment claims in Georgia fell significantly last week, declining by 5,286 from the previous week to 14,475.
More than 193,000 jobs are listed online at Employ Georgia. In many cases, employers are willing to train quality applicants and help them get additional credentials.
The labor department has processed nearly 5 million jobless claims since March of last year and paid out more than $22.8 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.