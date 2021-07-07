Georgia energy regulators have authorized Georgia Power Co. to move forward with plans to buy 970 megawatts of solar power from five other utilities.
The state Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of five power-purchasing agreements Georgia Power intends to pursue during the next couple of years.
The 30-year PPAs are among Georgia Power’s renewable energy programs the PSC signed off on when it approved the utility’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan.
Georgia Power is required to submit an IRP to the commission every three years showing what sources of electrical generation it intends to rely on to meet customer needs during the next 20 years.
Here is a breakdown of the new PPAs: (Utility Megawatts to be purchased)
CED Timberland Solar (140)
Decatur Solar Energy Center (200)
Double Run Solar (220)
Wadley Solar (260)
Washington County Solar (150)
Georgia Power’s purchase of 970 megawatts of solar power is enough to serve roughly 165,000 homes.
“Georgia Power has one of the largest voluntary renewable portfolios in the country and expects to continue as a leader in solar energy production by continuing to grow its renewable generation resources,” Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft said.
The company plans to have about 5,400 megawatts of renewable energy resources in its portfolio by the end of 2025, accounting for about 22% of its power generation mix.