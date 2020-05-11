The powerhouse at the Lake Allatoona Dam is going to be out of service for a couple of months as Georgia Power works to rebuild a main transmission line at the lake.
At this point, the rebuild is slated to be complete by mid-August
During the utility work, spillway gates will be opened from time to time enabling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to manage lake levels and provide sufficient flow into the Etowah River for environmental management.
"The company is currently rebuilding nearly four miles of transmission line near Allatoona Dam in Cartersville, originally constructed in 1913 and 1949," said Allison Gregoire, Georgia Power spokeswoman. "The project will help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of our transmission system."
The project is part of Georgia Power's ongoing investment of billions of dollars statewide to expand transmission and distribution infrastructure, strengthening the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid as the state continues to grow.
Power production from Allatoona was extremely limited for close to four years, from May of 2014 into the summer of 2018 after a fire in the powerhouse caused significant damage to the generators. The flow in the Etowah was kept relatively constant during those four years with releases from the spillway.
Visitors to the Allatoona Dam may see a continuous release of water throughout the day, rather than usual two-to six-hour peak releases associated with the production of hydro power. A minimum flow of 240 cubic feet per second will be maintained to insure the viability of the fish habitat in the Etowah River.