Georgia Power presents its Spirit of Safety awards every year to employees from across the state who saved or attempted to save the life of someone.
This year, 51 individuals were honored for their heroic efforts, including five from the Northwest Georgia area -- Jennifer Kingsley, Andrew Trotter, Manuel Lopez, Adam Carter and Matthew Niehaus.
“At Georgia Power, Safety First is our number one value, period. These heroes have exemplified true courage by actively caring for teammates, family members, and community members,” said Mike Middleton, director of safety and health.
* While traveling north on U.S. 411 last year, electricians Adam Carter and Matthew Niehaus noticed two women standing beside their car, looking down an embankment. At the bottom of the hill, resting upside down in a ditch, was a truck with a full trailer attached and the driver trapped inside.
They climbed down the embankment and immediately began trying to free the driver. They were able to pry open one of the doors enough for the driver to squeeze out safely. The driver was not injured and they took him to the top of the bank and stayed until first responders arrived.
* In August, Protection and Control Field Services Technician Jennifer Kingsley was traveling down a dark and narrow two-lane road when she noticed something unusual in the ditch.
She turned around to check and found an overturned vehicle. She parked her company vehicle on the highway and, as she reached the front of her truck, she heard a voice calling for help.
The driver had swerved to miss a deer, overcorrected and hit the creek bank head on. He had been able to climb out of his vehicle but was too injured to climb out of the slippery creek bed. When Kingsley arrived, he had been there for more than three hours.
She called 911 to get first responders on the scene and turned on her flashers and strobe lights to alert them as to the location.
* Line crew members Andrew Trotter and Manuel Lopez were working with another crew member when he told them he wasn’t feeling well and might pass out. They helped him sit down in the shade. Trotter got him cold water, but when he returned the coworker was unconscious and unresponsive.
They immediately called 911 as well as their supervisor. When the coworker came to, he was still not feeling well, and first responders stated that he needed to go the emergency room. While in the emergency room, their coworker was discovered to have a life-threatening condition and was immediately taken for emergency surgery. Because of their quick response, their coworker's life was likely saved that day.
At a ceremony honoring the employees, Middleton said the company is thankful for their selflessness and willingness to respond.
"We often talk about leading yourself, leading others, and leading for a safer tomorrow at our company. There's no doubt that these 51 heroes gave back time so that those impacted go be with us tomorrow and beyond,” he said.