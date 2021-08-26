With modernized planning and zoning proposed by Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative, the city of Rome could look just as friendly and community oriented as it truly is.
While speaking to a small crowd of people in Rome City Auditorium, consultant Brian Wright went over some of the ideas and concepts derived from a five day session of meeting with locals. Some of the words people most often used in discussions included walkable, mixed use, under served communities, conservation, environmentally sensitive areas and public art.
Many participants desired to see a variety of housing for different age groups and income levels across the city and county, such as tiny homes and rowhouses.
Preferences are beginning to change around the country, Wright said, and not everyone is looking for the typical suburban house.
Gateways, which Wright described as the "welcome mat" to the city was another big topic among citizens. A few examples of gateways into Rome include Turner McCall Boulevard and Highway 53.
"People wanted to emphasize and improve these gateways," Wright said. "It's people's first impressions of your city."
"Right now, zoning is a real challenge. Some of the places around the city and county that people have said they loved the most can't be rebuilt based on current zoning."
During his presentation, he went over a few ways Rome and Floyd County could rezone and build key areas, such as Turner McCall Boulevard, South Rome and Martha Berry Boulevard.
Going back to the gateway concept, Wright and consultants redesigned the area around Turner McCall bridge to make it look more like a proper gateway with parking lots moved to the rear of buildings, and more streetscapes and sidewalks lining the roads.
In South Rome, they redesigned the area with a park and community garden at its center. They also included a variety of housing, including tiny homes, around this area.
These were only a few concepts the designers came up with after speaking to community members. However, these are only concepts and nothing official is being done.
Now that Planapalooza is wrapped up, the consultants will take their data back to Chattanooga and begin drafting an official plan. Sometime in the winter, they plan to come back to present the draft in an open house form to get feedback.
They'll then return in Spring 2022 for a final plan presentation.
People can still submit their comments and opinions on the forums on the TPUDC website for the Rome-Floyd County code at https://unifiedrfcode.com/get-involved/.