The fourth in a series of free tele-town halls for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Georgia is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is sponsoring the event, titled Rebuilding & Recovering Financially: A Path to Financial Recovery. Hosted through the She Leads financial literacy program, it is aimed at providing insight and advice for businesses struggling during the current economic turmoil.
A select group of business leaders will answer questions regarding actions and strategies to recoup financial losses, manage financial risk during the rebuilding process, and fundraise while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
"She Leads provides valuable guidance and advice for Georgians looking to thrive even in the most difficult economic times,” said Raffensperger. “With the help of our Securities Division and the Investor Protection Trust, we are working diligently to offer recovery resources to the people of Georgia. We will overcome this adversity together.”
Confirmed speakers include financial strategist Marguerite Pressley Davis; Holly Hastings of Citibank, North America; and Holly Hastings; and Farah Allen, CEO and founder of The Labz. The event will be moderated by the host of GPB’s Lawmakers, Donna Lowry
“We will make sure Georgia remains the number one state for business,” said Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. “Our administration is committed to empowering the small business owners of Georgia, many of whom are strugglinig with economic burdens of COVID-19.”
To register, visit vekeo.com/georgiasecstate.