Employees in the funeral industry are trained in all of the protocols related to public safety as it relates to their profession.
Still, longtime Rome funeral director Barry Henderson said he’s never experienced, and couldn’t imagine experiencing the scenario that is playing out today with the COVID-19 health crisis.
“I went through the AIDS epidemic back in the ’80s,” Henderson said. “That scared everybody, this is so different.”
On the other hand, Henderson said that his whole staff is having to help people grieve with the loss of a loved one in ways they had never thought of.
“Now people are having to go through grief isolated, away from their support groups, their family even,” Henderson said.
He said his chapels generally have enough room to keep people socially distanced during a service and like everyone else, is continually disinfecting the funeral homes.
“We’re limiting it to one service per day per location so we only have one family in at a time,” Henderson said.
Johnathan Evans at Daniel’s Funeral Home in Rome said most of their services are being conducted at graveside unless the family indicates fewer than 10 people would be present.
Daniel’s does offer live streaming of services for extended families to be able to join on the internet.
“We’re also offering them a chance to come back at some point after all this is over and done with and have services here at Daniel’s or the church of their choice at no additional charge,” Evans said.
Wright Memorial Mortuary is strictly conducting graveside services at this time. Joseph Wright said they were still doing some chapel services up to a week ago but made the decision to go graveside with 10 people or fewer.
“Most members of the immediate family have been very cooperative and understanding,” Wright said.
Henderson said people worry about the spread of COVID-19 from a deceased individual however Henderson said the embalming process eliminates those concerns. He said his staff uses protective gear routinely, particularly gowns and gloves.
“They’ve haven’t used face masks on every case they do but they sure do now,” Henderson said.
“With the amount of personal protective equipment we have to put on when we do a removal for a COVID-19 case, we would honestly be more likely to catch the virus in a public place than we are going into the hospital,” Evans said. “We’re gowned up head to toe.”
Evans said he expected more cremations as a result of the COVID-19 situation than have been sought thus far. Henderson said cremations are becoming more frequent to begin with and that it is just too early to tell what kind of impact the COVID-19 emergency is having on that front.