The feds have reached a settlement agreement with Henderson & Sons Funeral Home over a complaint involving the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
"This is an alleged violation," said the president and CEO of the funeral home, Barry Henderson. ""We always have and will continue to follow the rules and regulations concerning the Americans with Disabilities Act."
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated they initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint alleging that the funeral home did not provide appropriate auxiliary aids and services at a service approximately two years ago.
The complainant, who is deaf and relies on American Sign Language as her primary means of communication, alleged she requested a sign language interpreter for her family member's funeral, but no interpreter or other auxiliary aid or service was provided.
The press release stated the complainant attended the funeral without the ability to understand what was being said during the service.
As part of the settlement, the funeral home has agreed to develop an effective communication policy, provide training to all of its personnel on effective communication and relay calls and provide a report to the feds regarding its compliance with the settlement agreement.