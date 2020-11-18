A historic resources survey of the downtown historic district is being held up by red tape.
At stake is a $12,000 grant to conduct the survey of the 553-parcel historic district which, theoretically, is supposed to be spent by the end of next July.
The Historic Resources survey should have been completed a decade ago, Rome planning department Brittany Griffin said. Georgia decided to move the State Historic Preservation Office from the Department of Natural Resources to the Department of Community Affairs.
According to Griffin, the U.S. Department of the Interior has refused to release the grant funds from which the survey will be funded. That department has indicated that preservation office should have remained with DNR as is the case in every other state.
If necessary, Griffin said she would apply for another round of funding once the issue is resolved.
The local HPC approved plans for change to the facade at 510 Broad Street, home to PAM Studios and Jamwich.
William Barker, new owner of the building, said the Fire Marshal is requiring that a front entrance and exit for the second floor of the building be installed to meet Fire Safety Code. There is a partial stairwell on the left side of the building so an opening for a door will be cut and opened up.
The building will get new second floor windows and will be repainted, though the color will remain white.
PAM Studios, which occupies the second floor, is a full film production facility.
"We're attempting to make it look as if it was something done 40 or 50 years ago, when the storefront was first put in," Barker said. The building was at one time home to one of Rome's original fire companies.
The HPC also approved a new 63-page historic guidelines book. That's a greatly condensed and simplified revision of the previous version of the four documents, totalling 250 pages.