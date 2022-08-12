The place where you can "dine out loud" is just a few days away in Rome. Rock N Roll Sushi opens at 4 p.m. on Aug. 22, at 208 Broad St., the one-time home of Bistro 208/Seasons.
Charity Perez, who has the popular Gadsden franchise that already draws some Northwest Georgia customers, also is behind the Rome location. Now in more than 50 locations across the southeast, the first Rock N Roll Sushi opened in Mobile in 2010.
With opening day set, we asked Charity a few questions about what to expect in addition to a rock-themed restaurant with appropriately named sushi rolls and other favorites.
Question: So how does an educator who also has healthcare experience wind up with two Rock N Roll Sushi franchises, coming Aug. 22 to downtown Rome and a popular spot in Gadsden?
Answer: I found RNR at a location near the home health and hospice I marketed for and fell in love with the food, the environment and the amazing experience the theme brings to a dining experience.
Question: You picked the hottest part of downtown Rome for the new restaurant. What led you to 208 Broad St.?
Answer: I was familiar with downtown Rome already and I have a location in Gadsden at 504 Broad so I know Broad Street was where RNR Rome needed to live. I saw a "for lease" sign in the window and immediately knew the black and mirrored façade was perfect for the RNR color schematics. The floor covering inside being black and a kitchen large enough to accommodate three different work stations with RNR offering Appetizers, Hibachi and Sushi was the biggest draw. Plus, historical buildings are my thing and my Gadsden location is also a historical landmark.
Question: Sushi and hibachi were somewhat of a new genre for Rome's energized foodies more than a decade ago. Today, there are plenty of options and even the grocery chains are in the hunt with $5 sushi Wednesdays. How will Rock n Roll Sushi stand out from the rest?
Answer: We offer only top quality fish and sushi ingredients. We definitely don't aspire to be the cheapest sushi; we thrive on being the best sushi. We keep the highest of quality standards, we don't offer premade sushi, we roll each sushi order as they come in so you can add, subtract or modify your roll specifically to you desire. Sushi is meant to be fresh and clean so pre-boxed is not what you will find at 208. You will find fresh, light and custom sushi.
Question: When some folks read "sushi," they immediately think shrimp, salmon, etc. What's on the new menu for those who prefer beef, chicken or pork as well as vegetarians?
Answer: We offer a tour bus roll which comes with filet mignon on top, Veggie rolls or any personally created veggie option is available. We can roll any sushi menu item with a cucumber wrap for low carb. We have hibachi with choices of chicken, steak, shrimp or lobster. Hibachi can also be created in any combination of proteins as well. Basically, if we have the ingredients, we can build it for you.
Question: It is date night and planning is critical. From the Rome menu, what specific meal does Charity Perez recommend for that perfect occasion?
Answer: That definitely varies by preference but our Punk Rock roll is incredible, the sweet home has a very hearty smoked salmon and the thriller roll is our best seller. We offer a fried brownie and cheesecake, and I recommend getting both to share as you can't go wrong with either.
On the side:
- Hours: Sundays through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m.
- Reservations: Will be available shortly after opening and we always recommend making reservations for parties of six or more to allow us to save appropriate seating.
- Any ongoing specials (lunch or dinner)? We will have a lunch special available after the first couple of weeks so stay tuned for that
- Serves alcohol? We have the beer, wine and liquor pouring license from the city; just pending the state and several signature cocktails.
- Estimated staff size and still hiring? Definitely still hiring. They can email rnrsushirome@gmail.com to schedule an interview. We will have 25 to 30 crew members.