This past week may have been one of the most trying times many local restaurateurs have seen in their careers.
The action taken by local governments to limit crowds, and curtail the quick spread of COVID-19, led restaurants to convert their business models to call-in and take-out service.
That just isn't the same as welcoming customers into the dining room for a leisurely breakfast, lunch or dinner.
"It's going to take a community with big hearts to help save businesses with small pockets," said Shadae Yancey, owner of Jamwich, 510 Broad St. "This hit us so abruptly."
Michael Wendt, owner of Troy's Bar-B-Que, 1024 N. Broad St., said he's never experienced anything like it.
"This has pretty much shut us down," Wendt said. "Sunday I did $75 worth of to-go's. I'm trying to keep the best cook in town (Stacy Brown) employed."
"This is devastating," Wendt continued. "You can't just shut down everything. I'm trying, I'm here, and we have great food."
The situation hasn't yet become as much of a physical or fiscal challenge as it has been an emotional challenge, Yancey said.
"I'm not able to cut it off at night, not able to wake up and it not be the first thought on my mind ... How are we going to survive? What is the exit strategy? Those are things you really don't even want to think about."
Yancey said she is shifting gears and later this week will make bulk orders for things like chicken salad, pimento cheese, jams, salad dressing -- any of her popular condiments available as part of her take out service.
Mount Berry Mall only had three shops open Monday afternoon, with Chick-fil-A being the only food court venue that is still operating.
While each of the other shops in the food court typically provide take-out service, most are designed to serve folks who stop to get something to eat while they are shopping.
The food court dining area has also shut down.
The only other stores open in the mall Monday were GNC Nutrition and Hibbett Sports.
Both the Rome Floyd Chamber and Downtown Development Authority are keeping their websites updated related to who is still open, what shops have altered their hours and any specials merchants are offering to assist small business owners survive a situation where public health officials are encouraging people to stay at home.
There are also grassroots efforts online. An open Facebook group was created Saturday with the goal of having people post information about local restaurants that are providing takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. The group — Rome Curbside and Delivery — had nearly 5,000 members by Monday. It includes menus, phone numbers and operating hours for a number of establishments still open for business.