Floyd Medical Center recorded its first robot-assisted knee replacement surgery on Wednesday.
The DePuy Synthes VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, used for total knee replacement surgery, and the addition of a second da Vinci Xi Surgical System are part of a $3.9 million project to enhance the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures with more precision.
Floyd Medical Center installed its first da Vinci robotic surgical system in 2020. That system is optimized for a full range of surgical services, including bariatric, gynecological, urological and thoracic surgeries.
The VELYS technology assists the surgeon in ensuring the knee implant fits perfectly to give patients the best overall experience.
“The system improves patient outcomes and makes the surgical process more efficient,” said Gia Pyles, director of surgical services at Floyd Medical Center. “We were the first in our market to offer both robot-assisted surgeries.”
Atrium Health Floyd is also in the process of upgrading its electronic medical records system as well as completing a helipad at Floyd Medical Center, which will lessen the time it takes for a trauma patient to receive lifesaving treatment.
“These technological advancements are certain to improve the quality of care we provide our community as well as make patient access more convenient,” said Kurt Stuenkel, President and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd.