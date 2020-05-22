The Floyd Medical Center once again allowing visitation for patients however patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected of having the virus will still not be allowed contact with visitors.
The hospital is now permitting regular patients who report to the hospital to be accompanied by one visitor.
All visitors will be screened for flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. If any of these symptoms exist, the visitor will not be allowed entrance. All patients and visitors will be given masks and will be asked to practice social distancing.
Children under the age of 13 will still not be permitted to visit and those over the age of 65 and those who are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19 are discouraged from visiting or staying overnight.
The hospital has imposed a no-visitor policy for more than two months.
"Patients just do better and get well more quickly if they have the support of family and friends,” said Dr. Sheila Bennett, Floyd executive vice president and chief of patient services, in a press release.
Virus measures give hospital system a financial hit
Members of the Floyd Medical Center governing bodies got a detailed look at the extreme impact of the COVID-19 emergency on what might be considered routine activity at the hospital during a joint board meeting this week.
In-patient and out-patient surgical procedures at FMC dropped from 1,788 in March and April a year ago to 1,070 during the same two months this year. All non-essential surgeries were shut down completely.
Emergency Medical Service trips were down by more than 1,100 runs from April of 2019 to this past month. Floyd Residency program visits, what amounts to routine trips to the doctors office, dropped from 1,268 in April a year ago to just 427 this past April. Urgent care visits were down 4,078 from April of last year.
Floyd Medical Center itself reported a positive operating revenues of $4.3 million through the end of April. However, Floyd Healthcare Management, which also operates Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Alabama and Polk Medical Center between Rockmart and Cedartown, reported a loss of approximately $2.4 million in operating revenue through the end of April, ten months into the fiscal year.
The primary losses have been reported by the Floyd Primary Care facilities which has registered a $5.5 million loss in operating revenue. Willowbrooke at Floyd which is reporting a $2.7 million operating income loss through April and all other facilities which have lost $2.5 million through April.
As it relates specifically COVID-19, Sonny Rigas, executive vice president and chief operating officer, reported the hospital had access as of Thursday night, to 388 COVID-19 testing kits on hand.
"If we use 15 a day we would have a 29.5 day supply on hand," Rigas said. "We have additional allocations coming in as well. We use those strictly for what we think are in-patient positive patients."
Dr. Matt McClain, who has led a convalescent plasma research program, a treatment program for COVID-19 patients, was honored as the FMC physician of the month.