Floyd's Family Medicine Residency Program has named Dyanna Fountain, M.D., and Lacey Johnson, D.O., Chief Residents for the new academic year beginning July 1. Chief Residents are selected and voted on by their peers and are approved by faculty and staff. During their one-year term, they will serve in leadership roles, mentoring underclassmen and acting as liaisons between residents and faculty.
Dr. Fountain received her Doctor of Medicine from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. She earned a Master of Science in biology from University of West Georgia in Carrollton and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
Dr. Johnson received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan, Alabama. She earned a Master of Science in counseling and psychology from Troy University in Troy, Alabama, and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi.
The residency program is also welcoming its incoming class of residents:
Adriana Delmonico, M.D., received a Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados. She earned a Master of Science in biomedical science from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
Edward Lawson Held, M.D., received a Doctor of Medicine from Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Nate Henry, D.O., received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Carolinas Campus, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He earned a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.
Kristopher Nelson, D.O., received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Auburn Campus, in Auburn, Alabama. He earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville.
Nzota P. Nsona Koyagialo, M.D., received a Doctor of Medicine from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in nursing from Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia
Greg Rusiecki, D.O., received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida. He earned a Master of Science in biology from Georgia State University in Atlanta and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Emory University in Atlanta.
Yasmeen Shariff, D.O., received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee. She earned a Master of Science in biological sciences from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Gokhan Emre Taskale, M.D., received a Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in biology from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.
The Floyd Family Medicine Residency Program trains physicians in the specialty of family medicine. The program provides three years of academic and clinical post-doctoral education to medical school graduates and offers hands-on experience to residents in preparation for full-time medical careers.