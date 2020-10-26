An audit report from all Floyd Healthcare Management properties showed the three hospitals received over $21 million in CARES Act funding.
Even including those funds, the virus has hit the hospital's bottom line -- like many hospitals across the country. Prior to the an approximately $20 million pandemic financial hit, FMC President and CEO Kurt Stuenkel said, revenues were up.
"We were really having a great year," in the fiscal year which ended February just prior to the pandemic.
Breaking down the amounts received from the CARES Act, Floyd Medical Center received just under $9.5 million, Polk Medical Center received approximately $3.7 million and Cherokee Medical Center received just under $8.5 million.
"This is one where the government really did help," Stuenkel said referring to the CARES Act funds. At this point, they don't know if any additional stimulus funds will be allotted.
As part of the meeting Stuenkel related a story and showed a video of nurses singing happy birthday for a man who turned 80-year-old while in medical isolation while being treated for COVID-19.
The man loved birthday cake, so when the nurses found out they made his birthday wish come true.
"Our nurses didn't ask for any recognition, they just did this," Stuenkel said.
In other news, the Georgia Department of Public Health has named Floyd Medical Center a Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center.
“The Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation is a testament to the quality of care that is provided by the teams here at Floyd,” said Lee Clevenger, director of critical care and cardiovascular services at FMC in a press release. “From EMS all the way through the Emergency Care Center, the catheterization lab and the Intensive Care Unit, the dedication to providing excellent cardiac care is evident.”
The Level II designation recognizes the ability of the hospital to treat patients suffering a heart attack and the facility's ability to quickly and safely transport patients needing a higher level of care to an appropriate facility.
FMC will have to reapply after three years to keep its status.
According to the DPH, the mission of the state’s Emergency Cardiac Care system is to improve survival from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and heart attacks through quality improvement, benchmarking and evidence-based guidelines.