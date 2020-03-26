Floyd Healthcare Foundation sets up COVID-19 essential needs fund

On top of a slowly rising number of patients, local hospitals have experienced unexpected costs associated with the outbreak of coronavirus.
With that, Floyd Healthcare Foundation's Director Lauren Adams said the list of necessities is broader than just masks and in response to an outpouring of community support the foundation has has established the COVID-19 Essential Needs Fund as a way for the community to help.
“Health care organizations across the country are facing unexpected costs associated with this pandemic,” Adams said in a statement. “Along with personal protective equipment, this includes environmental cleaners, laboratory devices and other related needs.”
They've set up a contribution website www.floyd.org/covid19fund.
“We have been amazed by the number of people who have reached out to us and asked how they can help,” said Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd president and chief executive officer in a statement. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together and rally around our health care professionals.”