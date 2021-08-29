Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy will be part of the state’s 2021-2022 Economic Development Partnership training cohort.
It’s one of just nine Career, Technical and Agricultural Education programs chosen to participate by the Georgia Department of Education.
“The EDP enables school districts to align their CTAE programs with the needs of their local labor market,” state CTAE Director Barbara Wall said.
The EDP is a district-wide certification process aimed at preparing school districts to adopt best practices and behaviors that support economic development by gearing their educational programs to key regional industries.
It focuses on elevating the capability of school systems to fill their role in business recruitment and expansion efforts as a catalyst for talent development in the community.
“We are honored to be accepted into the EDP Designation Program,” said Eric Waters, the college and career academy’s CEO.
Waters said the CCA worked closely with local business, industry and post-secondary partners on the application process.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the GaDOE, business, and industry to ensure our pathways are aligned to enhance local economic development,” he added.
To achieve the EDP designation, districts must meet required elements that include a focus on business and industry partnerships, the strength of local CTAE program offerings and the school district’s economic development-related activities.
Throughout this fiscal year, which runs through June 30, 2022, Waters will get help from the state education department as he works local business and industry and economic development stakeholders to fine-tune the CCA’s programs.
Districts who earn the EDP designation for 2021-2022 will be announced next summer.