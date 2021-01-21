New unemployment claims filed by out of work Rome and Floyd County residents registered a sharp increase in December.
The Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday the first time claims filed in December jumped to 1,749, a 76.7% increase from November and a 59.1% increase from December a year ago.
The monthly unemployment claims report from the Department of Labor indicates that the first time claims, a claim filed by someone who has not sought unemployment assistance in the preceding 12 months, went up by 80.5% across the 15-county Northwest Georgia region.
State labor officials also reported that Floyd County gained 400 jobs from November to December, landing at an even 43,000 jobs attributed to Floyd County based payrolls in December.
That is the highest number of jobs listed on local payrolls over the past year.
While the monthly jobs report from the Department of Labor brought a mixed bag of good news and not-so-good news, local job recruiters spent time this week with Georgia Power economic developers taking a look at what sectors of the local economy are drawing workers to Rome.
Members of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and Development Authority of Floyd County also learned how many local residents are leaving the community for work.
Tracey Ussery with Georgia Power, used 2018 data to report that 15,660 residents of Floyd County actually work in Floyd County. Another 18,314 Floyd County residents work outside of the county and 15,718 people commute into Rome and Floyd County for jobs.
Of those who commute into Rome to work, Polk County is the leading contributor, followed by Bartow then Chattooga.
Of the jobs which draw people from other communities into Rome, fast food and counter workers was number one followed by registered nurses and laborers.
The data shows that nearly 50% more of the registered nurses who work in Rome and Floyd County come from other communities.
The data from Georgia Power, which is part of the utilities research and economic development package available to companies considering a location in Rome, show that the top industries locally are in the healthcare/social assistance sector, followed by manufacturing and government.
Breaking down the manufacturing sector, automobile parts manufacturing is at the top of the jobs list with over 1,100 jobs, followed by pulp and paper mills with a little over 500 jobs then food manufacturing with a little under 500 jobs.