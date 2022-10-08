The state released official economic impact data this week that show tourists spent $136.4 million in Floyd County during 2021, the most recent year that data is available, according to a Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism release.
This spending is a 24.8% year over year increase surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. Additionally, the tourism industry supported 1,505 jobs, an 11.8% year over year increase.
According to the report:
Visitors generated a significant economic benefit to households, businesses and government. Their spending generated $10.9 million in state and local taxes — which is equivalent to $297 in tax savings for every household.
Food and beverage spending made up the largest share of visitor spending at $44.7 million, followed by retail at $27.1 million, lodging at $26.8 million, transportation at $22.6 million and recreation at $15.2 million.
The state also reported that the top activity groupings that overnight visitors participated in include: outdoor (61%), entertainment (61%), cultural (41%), sporting (36%) and business (27%). The percentages do not total 100% because visitors may participate in multiple activities during an overnight stay.
The analysis draws on the following data sources: Longwoods International survey data, including spending and visitor profile characteristics for visitors to Georgia; Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bureau of Labor Statistics; STR Lodging performance data; and tax collections. Visitors include those who stayed in overnight accommodations as well as those who came from a distance greater than 50 miles and deviated from their normal routine.