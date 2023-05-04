Floyd County Farm Bureau's Jackson family serving on Young Farmer and Rancher Committee

Floyd County Farm Bureau Vice President Cleve Jackson and his wife, Emilia, are serving on the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Committee.
This is the first year of a two-year term on the committee for the Jacksons, who farm with Cleve’s father, Charles, raising beef cattle. Cleve, who also serves as the FCFB YF&R Chairman, works as a sales representative for Elanco Animal Health. Emilia teaches agriculture at Pepperell High School. Cleve won the GFB Discussion Meet in 2021.
Cleve has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness with a minor in animal science from the University of Georgia. Emilia has a master’s degree in agricultural leadership, education and communications and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education with a minor in animal science from UGA.
The Jacksons live in Cave Spring with their daughter, Emma Louise. They attend First Baptist Church of Cave Spring, where Cleve is a deacon.
On the committee, the Jacksons represent the GFB 1st District, which includes Farm Bureaus in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Walker, Whitfield and White counties.
The committee oversees GFB’s young farmer and rancher activities, including the GFB YF&R Discussion Meet, Achievement Award and Excellence in Agriculture competitive events, the Picture Georgia in Agriculture Photo Contest and the Harvest for All Campaign.
The GFB Young Farmers & Ranchers program is designed to provide leadership development, educational and social opportunities for farmers between the ages of 18 and 35.