Average annual wages for the residents of Floyd County have increased 22.9% over the last decade.
A report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics with the U.S. Department of Labor reported that for the fourth quarter of 2020, the average annual wage of working Floyd County residents was $45,367.
Ten years ago, the average annual wage in Floyd County was $36,887.
"We're in a competitive market and people are paying more," said Rome Floyd Chamber President Jeanne Krueger.
The greatest annual increase over that 10-year period was the most recent, from $42,951 in 2019 to $45,367 in 2020 -- an increase of $2,416 a year.
BLS data showed the average weekly wage in Floyd County during the fourth quarter of 2020 was $872, up from $709 a decade ago.
The chamber's new Rise and Thrive 2025 strategic plan seeks to increase both the number of new jobs in the community as well as the wages.
As has been the case over the last several reports from the feds, Pickens County led the 15-county Northwest Georgia region with an average annual income in of $48,929. That's up a whopping 52.6% in the last decade.
Green Suttles is the economic development director in Pickens County. He said the combination of an attractive mountain community living environment and a short drive into the metropolitan Atlanta area has helped fuel the growth of wealth.
Suttles said nearly two-thirds of the county's workforce travels outside of the county to work.
Chattooga County has the lowest average wage in the region at $34,389 in 2020. It's a modest increase of 15.4% over the last decade.
Neighboring Gordon County wage earners averaged $46,451 last year, which was up by 35.4% over the last 10 years. In Bartow County, the average annual wage was $47,057 for 2020, an increase of 29.1% over the last decade, while Whitfield County residents' annual wage was $46,423, up 27.7% over the last 10 years.
Polk County residents checked in with an average wage of $40,156, which was an increase of 26.3% over the decade.