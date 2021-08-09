While unemployment across the 15-county Northwest Georgia region remains under 4%, the number of job vacancies remains incredibly high.
The Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce will hold a job fair Wednesday and the Rome Floyd Chamber has scheduled a similar event for the following Wednesday, on Aug. 18.
The most recent data from the Georgia Department of Labor showed a 3.9% jobless rate for Bartow County in June and a 4.2% unemployment number in Floyd County,
Both chambers will be bringing in a variety of businesses with job openings that they are having a challenge filling.
The Cartersville job fair at the chamber, 122 West Main St., is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Among the companies that will be set up are NOTS Logistics, Shaw Industries Group, LakePoint Sports, Textron GSE, Voestalpine Automotive Components Cartersville Inc., YANMAR America, Graphite Construction, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Zep Inc. and Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing.
The Rome fair next week will be hosted by the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the main campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pam Powers-Smith, director of business and industry services at the chamber, said companies that have committed to participate in the Rome fair include Georgia Pacific, Marglen, Profile Custom Extrusion, Foss, Neaton, Lewis Chemical, Suhner, VTI and F&P Georgia.
Matthew Thomas, workforce development director at the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber, said the need for employees is widespread across the industrial, logistics commercial, retail and restaurant sectors.
"That is regardless of skillsets," Thomas said. "There is an opportunity for us at the chamber to really step in and assist with filling those needs and providing a resource for jobseekers to connect with participating companies that we know are looking for people with jobs readily available."
Thomas said it's very difficult to put a finger on any one reason that jobs are available right now.
The safety factor related to the ongoing impact of the COVID pandemic is certainly one. Thomas said childcare is another issue. Since the beginning of the pandemic, some families are reluctant to send their children back into the classroom and need someone to be at home with the kids.
Wages are also an issue for others.
Thomas said there are so many opportunities across the spectrum right now it is a good time to consider taking a serious look at what is available.