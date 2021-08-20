The number first time claimants for unemployment benefits filed by Floyd County residents dropped significantly in July.
A first time claim is one filed by a person who has not previously sought unemployment assistance in the preceding 12 months.
The number of first time claims from Floyd County residents dropped from 768 in June to 514 in July, a 33.1% decline.
The drop in Floyd County mirrored a trend across the entire 15-county Northwest Georgia region the the number of initial claims was down 33.2% from 5,279 in June to 3,528 in July.
Polk County saw one of the largest declines in the region, dropping from 295 in June to just 155 in July, a decline of 47.5%.
Bartow County unemployment claims dropped 36.5% from 750 in June to 476 in July. Gordon County was down 103% from 387 in June to 347 in July and Chattooga County claims fell 38.5% from 117 to 72.
Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in July, the lowest it has been since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of last year.
County-by-county unemployment rates for July will be released August 26.
Since cutting off federal pandemic-related checks at the end of June, the state has added nearly 84,000 jobs and seen a 300% increase in the number of employed Georgians, according to Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler.
“We are seeing all-time high job numbers in many sectors,” Butler said. “The job market is saturated with opportunities for job seekers, and we are working to connect employers with candidates for long-term employment.”