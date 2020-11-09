Berry College and Rome officials held ceremonial groundbreaking festivities for a new Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel adjacent to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Monday afternoon.
Hogan Constructions crews have been doing site preparation work for about two weeks since the city of Rome gave final approval to a Tax Allocation District financial assistance plan for the project.
"It was hard to envision this a few weeks ago," said Berry VP for Finance Brian Erb.
College President Steve Briggs said the college was excited about what the hotel will do for both the community and the tennis center itself. A hotel was always a part of the original dream for a world class tennis center as far back as 2008.
"This is a huge piece of the puzzle," Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said.
"I want to thank Berry for its commitment to this project," Rich said. "We always knew we had the opportunity to do something really great here."
The partnership between the city and Berry has been idea, Mayor Bill Collins said. He started with completion of the new indoor tennis courts, the opening of the new Mt. Berry Trail and now groundbreaking for the hotel.
The 80-plus room hotel will be a custom designed three-story facility which will overlook the six NCAA championship courts at the southeast corner of the tennis center.
The college was already planning to provide larger than normal fitness and swimming facilities, but Marriott dictated that they be even larger since the hotel will cater largely to young athletes from around the country who participate in USTA Junior and collegiate tournaments almost year-round at the tennis center.
Hotel Equities Group out of Atlanta, a longtime hotel development partner with Marriott International will be Berry's operations partner at the hotel.
HEG Senior Vice President Jeff Shockley said he felt like Rome was a great place for such a hotel since he first came to the city to watch a Tour de Georgia cycling event almost two decades ago.
Students are expected to provide some of the staffing and gain experience in areas of marketing, management, accounting and finance with the possibility of receiving some sort of hospitality management certificate. However, Berry does not have enough students to offer a degree in hospitality management.
Weather permitting, the hotel is still slated for completion early next October