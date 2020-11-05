Floyd Medical Center’s first robot-assisted surgery took place Wednesday using the groundbreaking da Vinci Xi Surgical System.
The technology allows doctors to perform minimally invasive surgeries with greater precision and control than is often possible using conventional techniques, according to a press release.
Dr. Ryland Scott, a Harbin Clinic general surgeon and Medical Director of Floyd Center for Bariatric Services, performed several surgeries Wednesday morning using the system. The technology is ideal for bariatric surgery because it makes it easier to be precise in tight confines.
The technology is not just for bariatric surgery. It has also been optimized for use in general surgery, as well as gynecological, urological and thoracic surgeries.
The da Vinci Xi Surgical System allows the doctor to sit at a console and guide the surgical instruments. The surgeon is 100 percent in control. The technology translates hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.
Scott led the team that chose the robotic system. He said the system continues Floyd’s and Harbin Clinic’s pledge to provide technologically advanced health care.
“Floyd has always been a leader in laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgeries,” Dr. Scott said. “This certainly takes surgeries to the next level.”
Dr. Ken Jones, chief medical officer at Floyd, said he expects robot-assisted surgery to become more commonplace. Medical residents training now in the use of robotics will likely use the technology routinely as part of their practice.
Floyd Healthcare Management Inc. approved the $2.3 million for the purchase of the da Vinci Xi surgical system in September.
By offering more precision, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System is a win-win for patients, said Gia Pyles, Director of Surgical Services at Floyd. “This really gives us another tool in providing the highest quality care. Today would not have been possible without our great operating room team’s hard work and attention to details in starting this service line.”