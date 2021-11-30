Bell dump trucks move dirt from areas of what will be the Crestwood subdivision on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The subdivision will be located across the North Broad Street Extension from the North Point subdivision.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be looking over an application to approve the final plat for the Crestwood subdivision at their Thursday meeting.
The Crestwood subdivision will sit on North Broad Street and face out towards New Calhoun Highway. Applicant Ryan Hicks is requesting the planning commission to convert two lots facing New Calhoun Highway into the final plat. This will then increase the subdivision from 67 homes to almost 100 homes.
The development, being built by Smith Douglas Homes, is marketed as “starting in the high 100s.”
Planning Commission members will also be reviewing an application from Seeley Wallis Investments to rezone two locations from office institutional to community commercial.
The lots sit at 5 Shorter Ave. and 7 Shorter Ave. and used to house the former American Legion Building.
The applicant plans to convert the lots into a quick-service drive-thru coffee shop, called "Scooter's" as well as a Take 5 oil change station.
Planning Commission members will send their recommendations to the Rome City Commission, who will hold a public hearing and vote at their Dec. 20 meeting at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St.
Toward the end of the meeting, planning commission members will vote for the chair and vice chair for 2022.
The meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. If interested in attending, contact Senior Planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us.