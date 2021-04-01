Entertainment industry entrepreneur Maria Guerra-Stoll broke ground money for renovations to a building at 510 Broad Street which will be home to her Plaza Azul Media Studios film and television production center.
Guerra-Stoll hopes to have renovations of the second floor of the building competed in about 12 weeks said as is the case with many older buildings, it could take a little longer.
Back in the late 1800s. the original building at that site housed the Rainbow Fire Company Number One. Renovations are expected to take close to half a million dollars.
The studio itself will take up about half the square footage of the second floor of the building. For the time being, Jamwich will remain on the first floor.
Having a restaurant below her studios offered some construction challenges, she said. But she hopes the restaurant will stay in that location -- it offers a tremendous advantages in terms of quick meals and catering.
Choate Construction will serve as her general contractor for the renovations.
The company has already chosen a series of local subcontractors for the project, something which Guerra-Stoll said was very important to her. Subs with offices in Rome include Agan Plumbing, ATCO Fire Protection, Bestway Construction Services and Miller Electrical Contractors.
"I can put two sets in here," Maria said. Her plans however, go well beyond 510 Broad Street in the future.
She has been an architect for Tyler Perry's studios in Atlanta since 2007 and is hoping to do for Rome what Perry did for Atlanta.
Plans for incentive packages for other filmmakers, working through the Rome Floyd Chamber and the city, are already in the works.
The film industry is well-known for its union affiliation. She hopes to make the operation in Rome a full-scale production hub. That, hopefully, would allow film projects to Rome without having to incur extra expenses associated with traveling outside of the Atlanta production ring.
One of the reasons she brought the studios to Rome is the strong independent film industry that has evolved in Rome, along with the growth of the Rome International Film Festival.
The nature of Rome's historic district the rivers and natural resources in the Rome area make for an excellent "back-lot" for production. A lot of film her film work will take advantage of the community itself, she said.
PAM Studios already has a series of projects already filming at various locations in Rome. Guerra-Stoll is already working on other new projects and according to her publicist, Amy Parrish, will be meeting with major network leaders about a project next week.
The company anticipates a community-wide grand opening and celebration once work at the studio is completed this summer.
Additional information about PAM Studios Rome is available online at www.pam-studios.com.