Clean-up efforts at the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property in Rome are getting a $5.1 million boost in the sweeping $1.7 billion omnibus spending bill that passed out of Congress just before Christmas.
Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Georgia Democrats, sought the earmark and pressed to keep it in the budget during the long negotiating process. Warnock announced on Friday the funding made it into the final bill, which President Joe Biden has said he will sign.
The money is awarded to "redevelop the community's Northwest Regional Hospital Property into an industrial park -- investing in one of Rome's least-developed census tracts," Warnock said in a statement.
“I came to Washington to deliver for Georgia, and the annual government funding package is a major win for Georgians in every corner of the state,” he said. "These federal investments will expand health care access, address our housing needs, revitalize our neighborhoods, support workers and bolster our national security.”
Other highlights he mentioned specifically for Northwest Georgia are $1.2 million for equipment for the Fannin County Fire Department and $75,000 for Whitfield County to buy a portable mass spectrometer to test narcotics in the field.
The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority bought the 130-acre former mental hospital complex off Division Street from the state using SPLOST, special purpose, local option sales tax, funds. It's conducting an environmental assessment and working on a plan to make the site available to new manufacturers and expanding local industries.
Congressional earmarks were brought back last year after a decade-long ban following ethics scandals and calls to lower spending.
Just nine House Republicans joined Democrats to pass the spending bill in that chamber. Northwest Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was not one of them.
Nor did Greene submit any community project funding requests for the 14th District. The Rome Republican’s office cited a 2021 release from the House Freedom Caucus opposing earmarks as “the currency of corruption.”
Greene was one of 35 representatives and senators who signed a March 10, 2021, letter to the appropriations committee chairs calling it “a grave mistake” to resume the practice.