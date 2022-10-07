All American High School Film Festival

HenRinesha Coalson, a senior at Model High School following the Film, Art, Media and Entertainment pathway at the college and career academy, produced a make-up application tutorial video chosen to compete in the 2022 All American High School Film Festival.

