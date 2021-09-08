Family Savings Credit Union opens branch inside West Rome Walmart, grand opening planned for Sept. 21

Family Savings Credit Union will host a grand opening celebration for its newest location on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 11:30 a.m. In addition, the Rome Floyd Chamber, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony during the event.
Guests who attend the ribbon cutting will enjoy light refreshments by Walmart and receive giveaways. Attendees will also have the opportunity to guess the cost of a basket of groceries displayed in the store beginning Sept. 13 for a chance to win a $250 Walmart gift card.
The winner of the gift card will be announced at the end of the ribbon cutting ceremony along with ten randomly drawn names that will win a $25 Walmart gift card.
The new Family Savings branch is located inside the Walmart Supercenter, which is located at 2510 Redmond Circle. The branch is 640 square feet, but is a full-service branch with a two teller pod lobby, as well as an ATM that will be available during and after business hours.
“We’ve been asked for many years to open a branch in Rome and we are very excited to finally be a part of the community. We are proud to offer the convenience of banking where our current and future members normally shop each week,” said Stacy Wester, Rome branch manager at Family Savings Credit Union.
Branch hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.