Experience The Early Way on Broad: store stretches the boundaries of boutique shopping

It’s a boutique shoe store, but The Early Way on Broad is so much more. It’s an experience that hopes to match each customer with the best pair of shoes they’ve ever worn.
While you can find nearly anything online or at other retail stores, a personal one-on-one service and connection may not always be available. Rontavious “Tay” Coley wants to create the experience of shopping for specialty items, with an emphasis on service, at the corner of Second Avenue and Broad Street.
Among those specialty items are Off-White brand shoes designed by the now-deceased Virgil Abloh.
“We have some of his products that are hard to find, rare,” Coley said. “Off-White Nike Dunks, Off-White Jordan 5s, clothing. Now that he’s gone his products are not going to be the same.”
The store was originally located at 326 Broad St., but it is opening Saturday at noon at 200 Broad — expanding from around a thousand square feet to approximately 4,700 square feet at the new location.
“That gives us the opportunity to give a shopping experience to customers who come in,” he said. “At the end of the day you can go to any store and buy shoes, but if you have a good shopping experience, that’s what brings people in. They can come in and have a good time.”
It’s not just shoes. Touting hard to find brand like Supreme and Off-White as well as vintage and rare items, the store also has collectibles, baseball cards and memorabilia.
“We’re clothing, shoes, collectibles, PS5s, Xboxes anything that’s sought after,” Coley said. “Even if it’s a bottle of water you can’t get (locally), I’m going to try and get it in the store just so people in Rome have an opportunity to buy the product.”
Like much of the store’s merchandise and the overall mindset, Coley said he is looking to have his opening be a collaboration with nearby businesses. Artistic Edge, just around the corner, will be offering $100 flash tattoos that day.
“We’ve been trying to get with all the local businesses near us, so we can all build a bond and work off each other,” Coley said.
That collaborative experience added to an upscale vibe is the experience he’s hoping to impart to anyone who comes in the store.
“When you come in here I want you to feel like ‘wow.’ It’s a wow feeling I’m going for,” he said, looking around the space. “It’s an experience.”
Beginnings
Locally grown, Coley went to Anna K. Davie and graduated from Rome High School in 2014. Right now he’s mixing a new business with classes at Georgia Highlands College, working on a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management.
But opening The Early Way began with one transaction.
He’d always loved stylish shoes, but didn’t always get to have them when he was younger. As he got older and had a little money, he started buying the types of shoes he wanted.
Then inspiration happened.
“I remember one dude tried to buy a pair of shoes off my feet, and that’s really what started the business,” Coley said. They made a deal and he sold the shoes, for double what he bought them for.
Since the store is in essence a buy, sell and trade store — with hopes to find and get the rarest items to the right customer — the business model is more an art than commerce.
“To me, I don’t care about the money,” Coley said. “I just care about people coming in and putting a smile on their face. It’s not so much about the shoes, it’s the experience.”
That experience, he’s hoping, will send a message.
“Your dollar is appreciated here,” Coley said.