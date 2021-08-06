In connection with the closing of the merger of First Chatsworth Bankshares, Inc. merger with Heritage First Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Heritage First Bank and First National Community Bank, the bank announced its executive team.
Ryan P. Earnest has been named president and chief executive officer of First Chatsworth Bankshares Inc. and First National Community Bank.
Chuck Thornton has been named chief operating officer, Brian Abercrombie has been named chief financial officer and Vicki Knight has been named chief risk officer.
Eric Shields has been named chief credit officer for the newly-formed company, continuing his present role within the First National Community Bank environment.
Michael Baker has been named chief banking officer and Rome market president to round out the First National Community Bank executive team.
Legacy Heritage First Bank Directors Kenneth F. Davis, M.D., Andrew C. Heaner, Thad W. Watters and Ryan P. Earnest joined by legacy First National Community Bank Directors John Waters, Calvin Evans, Steve Fehlenberg, Don Leeper, Brock Matter, Bruce Thompson and Brian Abercrombie have been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Bank with John Waters serving as Chairman.
Legacy Heritage First Bankcshares, Inc. Directors Kenneth F. Davis, M.D., Helmut H. Cawthon, Kimberly G. Mauer and Ryan P. Earnest together with legacy First Chatsworth Bankshares, Inc.
Directors assume similar roles on the Board of Directors of the bank’s holding company, First Chatsworth Bankshares Inc. with Kenneth F. Davis, M.D. serving as Chairman of the Holding Company Board.
“I am honored to serve alongside this talented team of seasoned and esteemed banking professionals in the role they play in delivering exceptional care and service to our valued customers. These individuals have all demonstrated a strong commitment to our customers, their positions and this organization overall. I appreciate their dedication, hard work and loyalty. I look forward to our collective contributions in bringing the Bank’s future growth to fruition,” said Earnest.