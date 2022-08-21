A meeting set for Aug. 31 in Rome is expected to draw economic development directors from around Northwest Georgia to focus on coordinated long-term plans.
They’ll be updating their shared Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. The document identifies the region’s SWOT — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats — with an eye to establishing sustainable goals.
A CEDS “brings together a diverse set of partners to generate good jobs, diversify the economy, and spur economic growth,” according to the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It’s also a requirement for the EDA planning grant that funds the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s gathering and analysis of hard data.
The meeting will be facilitated by Elyse Davis, the regional community development manager for Georgia Power.
Davis led a daylong session of the development authorities in Floyd County earlier this year that spotlighted housing and retirements as potential threats to economic stability.
A scarcity of affordable housing can deter new workers from moving in, and a lot of older workers are projected to retire in the coming years. That’s true to varying extent across the 15-county region and could affect its attraction to major employers, she noted.
The area has “all the drivers that would make people want to live here, but housing,” Davis told the local leaders.
Another caution she gave was to keep an eye on the availability of land for new ventures. Nearby Bartow and Gordon counties have seen a boom of logistics and warehouse facilities near Interstate 75, but the growth could have a down side over the long run.
“That’s not leaving as many opportunities for manufacturers,” Davis said at the time.
Ideally, a CEDS will chart a course for nearby counties to work together in leveraging the strengths of the region — such as access to healthcare and education, its natural resources and quality of life.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center and is open to the public.