Easy Auto has opened the Tennessee-based company's second location at 1954 Shorter Avenue in Rome. The Rome store joins a Dalton location as well as stores in Chattanooga, Murfreesboro, Knoxville and Cleveland, Tennessee.
Easy Auto was founded 30 years ago in Cleveland, Tennessee. The family owned business can trace its roots all the way back to 1911.
Marketing Manager Casey Tuggle said the original business was C.C. Card Ford.
"That was way back when the Model T was still fairly fresh," Tuggle said.The company chose Rome for it's second location in Georgia because they identified Rome as a growth town.
We think Rome is a hidden gem that is growing and not on an interstate," Tuggle said. "Census data has shown continued decades of at least modest growth....What we're seeing is not a decline."
President Ben Chandler said the company specializes in second chances.
“We understand that bad things happen to good people, and part of our mission is to help these people; our neighbors, friends, and coworkers, get back on their feet," Chandler said. “We are excited to be part of the Rome community, and working to serve their transportation needs.”
Easy Auto offers buy here-pay here financing and works with customers who may not have any credit, poor credit and even people who have suffered re-possessions to re-establish a positive credit history. The company boasts that 40% of its business are repeat and referral customers.
The company has transferred one employee from another location to Rome and has already hired one local employee. They are in the process of hiring another four or five full time associates.
The Rome location offers both a physical store as well as a home delivery options to automobile buyers, as well as other flexible purchase and delivery options ranging from online approval to in-store purchasing.
Grand opening ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, July 24, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.