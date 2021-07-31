While Oldcastle Lawn & Garden, a subsidiary of Oldcastle APG, has revealed plans to locate a new mulching facility in Polk County, the firm still actually owns property off Georgia 53 northeast of Rome.
Oldcastle agreed earlier this week to acquire a 100,000 square foot speculative industrial building in Cedartown.
Oldcastle originally announced plans to build the new mulching facility on a 39.5-acre site about eight miles northeast of Rome and have it operational by late September or early October. But as plans for the site were being finalized, the company learned that there were serious drainage issues on the property.
Floyd County approved rezoning of the Ga. 53 property from Suburban Residential/Light Industrial to Heavy Industrial back in late January to facilitate the project.
Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick said that Oldcastle is now actively marketing the property in Floyd County.
“I didn’t know there were any issues with the property either,” Kendrick said. The acreage was purchased by Oldcastle in a private sale that did not go through the Development Authority.
Oldcastle did not seek any kind of incentives for their original decision to locate in Floyd County.
Kendrick said the fix to the drainage issue would have taken longer than the manufacturer could afford to take because they are in a situation where their timetable to get product to the market would have been delayed, hence the decision to look for another site.
Oldcastle Lawn & Garden Southwest General Manager Scott Wiltsey told the Rome News-Tribune earlier this year that the company was designing a facility for the Rome area that was capable of producing 8 million bags of mulch a year.
Oldcastle makes mulch that it sold under a variety of private labels including Vigoro and Sta-Green.
The company also operates a masonry and hardscapes supply facility in Cartersville.