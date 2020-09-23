Floyd President and CEO Kurt Stuenkel has named Kenneth Jones, M.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer. The announcement comes nearly six months after the veteran physician was named interim CMO.
Dr. Jones worked for several years as an emergency physician at Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center prior to the March announcement naming him interim CMO. He has continued providing hands-on patient care.
He received his Doctor of Medicine from Mercer University and attended the University of Georgia. He completed his residency with Floyd Family Medicine Residency.
“I am delighted that Dr. Jones has agreed to work full time for us as our Executive VP and CMO,” Stuenkel said. “When I asked him in March, we were all working hard on all the issues surrounding COVID-19. I needed a well-respected physician leader to help us. He willingly agreed and has been a Godsend. I am glad that he likes the challenges of medical leadership and the people and culture of the Floyd organization.”