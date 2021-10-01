Kelly Vlass Culbertson, M.D., has been named Designated Institutional Official and Director of the Floyd Family Medicine Residency program.
Dr. Culbertson joined the Floyd Primary Care network in 2012. She has served as Associate Program Director at Floyd Family Medicine Residency since February 2019.
Before coming to Floyd, Dr. Culbertson worked at Boiling Springs Family Practice in Boiling Springs, S.C. She completed residency at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Residency, where she served as Chief Resident, and also completed a fellowship in hospital medicine at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Culbertson graduated summa cum laude from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. and earned her medical degree from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, where she was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society.
She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians.
“I am committed to working with the residency’s faculty and staff to provide the best training for future family medicine physicians,” Dr. Culbertson said. Her clinical interests include point-of-care ultrasound, prenatal care, hospital medicine and evidence-based medicine.
Dr. Culbertson grew up in Roswell and now resides in Rome with her husband, Ben, and their three children.