The Harbin Clinic Eye Center in Rome welcomes ophthalmologist Britton Carter, MD, who began seeing patients on Sept. 6, 2022.
Dr. Carter brings 25 years of experience and an eagerness to provide comprehensive eye care to his patients.
Ophthalmologists are medical professionals who specialize in complete eye and vision care. Dr. Carter has built a reputation as an exceptional cataract surgeon and has treated various eye diseases throughout his career.
“My main goal is to help people see better,” says Dr. Carter. “It’s very rewarding to watch your patients’ eyesight improve by working collaboratively and finding the best treatment plan.”
Dr. Carter is passionate about providing best-in-class care to his patients throughout every stage of their health journey and developing a clear plan for better vision.
“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Carter join our practice,” says Dr. David Herren, an ophthalmologist at the Harbin Clinic Eye Center. “He brings valuable experience and an understanding of the Harbin Clinic philosophy of caring completely for our patients.”
The Harbin Clinic Eye Center cares for the structure and function of the eye, offering routine eye exams, disease management and advanced surgical care. The team of ophthalmologists and optometrists are experts in diagnosing, managing and treating patients with a wide range of eye conditions and diseases. Ophthalmologists can also prescribe medications and perform surgical procedures.
“I’m honored to join an organization with a reputation of excellence like Harbin Clinic,” says Dr. Carter. “I love that a town the size of Rome has so many incredible medical resources, and I look forward to assisting my patients and the community.”
Dr. Carter may be a new face to the Harbin Clinic Eye Center but has deep ties to the northwest Georgia community. He and his wife, Amy Harbin Gilbert, great-granddaughter of Dr. William P. Harbin, look forward to making Rome home. When not in the clinic, Dr. Carter enjoys fishing, hiking and spending time outdoors.
Dr. Britton Carter received his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he completed his residency at The Eye Foundation Hospital. He also served as president of the Alabama Academy of Ophthalmology. To learn more about Dr. Carter and the Harbin Clinic Eye Center, and to schedule an appointment, visit www.harbinclinic.com/eyecare.